Arcanum discusses “Sutton’s,” electricity, block party

ARCANUM —The Arcanum Village Council met on Tuesday evening to discuss “Sutton’s,” electric utility updates, the village parks and the upcoming Brick Street Block Party.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler informed council that Cocca Development, out of the Youngstown, Ohio area, will be develop the south half of the lot formerly known as “Sutton’s” into a Family Dollar. For the remaining north half of the lot, Kessler said Cocca and the village are looking for a small grocer to fill the spot.

“With all the grocers that I’ve contacted, we have no interest,” Kessler said. “Small grocers are having a hard time staying a float as it is and we’re asking for a small grocer to come to town. The big box stores are really preventing the smaller grocery stores from expanding or continuing to grow.”

An official start date for the development of the Family Dollar was not given.

Utility Committee Chairman Tim Philpot Sr. informed council of some recent electric utility updates. Philpot said the committee is currently discussing the possible purchase of a peak generator which the village would activate on the five hottest and coldest days of the year to shave off the top level of electric usage. The generator has a lifetime of about 20 years and a price of around $280,000. Philpot estimated the village would save about $60,000 to $80,000 a year off of its electric rates.

Next, Philpot stood in for an absent Chairman of Finance & Audit Committee Taylor Somers, and gave council an update on the success of the village pool. He informed council that the pool has sold 128 pool passes, which far surpasses its previous record of 85 pool passes. He added that the pool has had 748 walk-ins, six parties booked, 66 swim lessons booked and is looking to possibly book more swim lessons due to requests. Additionally, the village has added adult water aerobics classes on Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., the classes are free with a pool pass or $3 as a walk-in.

Service & Leisure Committee Chairman Jacob Banks informed council that the committee received $12,500 of grant funds from the Darke County Parks, $6,500 of which was awarded for repaving the road around the park and the remaining $6,000 was awarded to repave the sidewalks that lead to the center of the park, that lead to the water fountain.

“It was great to hear,” Banks said. “Typically we don’t get that large amount of money, so it was really good. Last time we got like $2,000 from them. It was great to hear that.”

Banks also updated council on the upcoming Brick Street Block Party that will be held in downtown Arcanum on August 6 and 7. Banks said the committee met with Tracy Fout of SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency, who is hosting the block party. Banks said the event will have live music, food trucks, a softball tournament, horse races, a kiddie tractor pull and more.

Village Solicitor and Give Thanks Foundation boardmember, Nicole Pohlman added that the foundation is currently looking for additional workers to help with the block party. To reach out and volunteer to work at the block party call the SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency office at 937-692-8310 or email the office at victoria@srlinsurance.com.

Arcanum Village Council meets the second and last Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

