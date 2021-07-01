Five appear in court

GREENVILLE — Five people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Ethan F. Flick, 19, of New Madison, offered a guilty plea to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Flick submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction. The court will hold the offered guilty plea and upon completion of the intervention program, it will be dismissed. If he’s unable to complete the program, the guilty plea will stand, and he will face up to 18 months in prison and a $5000 fine, neither of which are mandatory.

Dustin J. Baker, 23, of Dayton, offered a guilty plea to count two of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony and count two of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a fifth-degree felony. Baker submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction. The court will hold the offered guilty plea and upon completion of the intervention program, it will be dismissed. If he’s unable to complete the program, the guilty plea will stand, and he will face up to 18 months in prison and a $3,500 fine, neither of which are mandatory.

Jacob T. Motley, 22, of New Madison, was sentenced via video uplink from the ODRC Correctional Reception Center to pay court costs on one count of failing to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. Motley is currently serving a three year prison term in Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on one count of failure to notify registration of new address out of Miami County. He will be required to pay court costs after his release.

Elijah B. Cook, 23, of Greenville, offered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Cook submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction. The court will hold the offered guilty plea and upon completion of the intervention program, it will be dismissed. If he’s unable to complete the program, the guilty plea will stand, and he will face up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, neither of which are mandatory.

Benjamin A. Townsend, 28, of Greenville, offered a guilty plea to one count of improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Townsend submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction. The court will hold the offered guilty plea and upon completion of the intervention program, it will be dismissed. If he’s unable to complete the program, the guilty plea will stand, and he will face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, neither of which are mandatory.

By Abigail Miller

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

