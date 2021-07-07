Commissioners discuss solid waste, credit card billing

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss county solid waste, county road resurfacing and utility billing. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved Resolution (R-210-2021), to adopt Darke County Solid Waste Management’s updated plan. Commissioner Larry Holmes, who sits on the Solid Waste Management Policy Committee, said that updating the plan is an extensive process that the board and the committee must do about every five years.

Commissioner Mike Stegall added that the changes made to the plan were minor and primarily related to language used in the plan.

Next, the board approved Resolution (R-212-2021), to accept an award recommendation made by Darke County Engineer Jim Surber for the 2021 Darke County/ Township Cooperative Resurfacing Project. With this resolution, the board accepted a recommendation that an Ohio Public Works Project award be made to Walls Brothers Asphalt of Greenville, based upon the bid, for the estimated amount of $2,230,191.28. The funds will be awarded for resurfacing and incidentals on 26.334 miles of local roads, which will include 13 roads in 10 different townships, and six different county roads.

Darke County townships included in this project are: Franklin, Brown, Monroe, Washington, Jackson, Adams, Twin, Wayne, York and Harrison.

Darke County roadways included in the project are: Beamsville-Webster Road, Hollansburg Arcanum Road, Mills Road, McGreevey Road, Sebring Warner Road and Childrens Home-Bradford Road. The project will take place this summer with a completion date of Sept. 15, 2021.

Next, the board approved an upgraded version of government accounting solutions, which will change the yearly maintenance from $1,500 to $1,900 starting in 2022. The upgraded version will provide Darke County citizens the use of credit card payments both online and in person across all county sewer districts.

Lastly, the board approved a government accounting solutions acceptance form, to process online credit cards with Bridge Payment. With each transaction, there will be a .50 or 3.5 percent fee for the customer.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

