Greenville police blotter

DRUGS

June 29, 4:59 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of River Street in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, police located Ruth Caudill in the living room and and her live-in boyfriend, Derick Burton in the bedroom. Burton was breathing but unresponsive. Police observed a used syringe by Burton’s feet and an empty baggy containing white residue. Paramedics arrived soon after and revived Burton with NARCAN. Derick refused to be treated and advised he did not do any drugs. The needle and empty baggy were disposed of. Caudill was served a nuisance abatement form by police on September 16, 2019. Since then there have been three other overdoses at the property since 2020, a trash complaint, and two nuisance violations. Due to the problems coming from the residence after Caudill was found guilty of nuisance abatement, police charged her for violating the nuisance abatement order. She was advised of the violation and was issued a copy of this citation.

July 6, 12:17 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Fourth Street in reference to an overdose. Theresa Green led police to Justin Powell, who unresponsive sitting on a chair. Officers observed a hypodermic needle sitting on the kitchen table. Green advised that the needle was there when she found Justin. Paramedics arrived on scene and administered two doses of NARCAN and revived Green. Afterwards, he signed a refusal for treatment and was left in Theresa’s care. Green admitted to using fentanyl but advised that he did not use the needle found. The needle was deposed of in a sharps container.

DUI

July 2, 11:13 p.m.: Police observed a 1994 Chevy vehicle driving recklessly, while going northbound on North Ohio Street. Officers followed the vehicle and observed that it did not have a license plate in plain view. They then conducted a traffic stop and upon speaking to the operator, later identified as Damion York, police observed that his speech was slightly slurred. York then agreed to take the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), advised that he had a few sips of an alcoholic beverage, and that he was 19 years old as well. After failing multiple SFSTs, officers placed Damion under arrest for OVI. York was transported to the Greenville Police Department, where police also issued Damion a citation for failing to display a license plate.

WARRANT

July 6, 10:27 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Recovery & Wellness Center at 600 Walnut Street, in reference to a report of a wanted person inside the building. Upon arrival, officers located Izaiah Brandon, who had an had an active bench warrant out of the Greenville PD for failing to appear on the original charge of OVI with a bond of $2,025, and an active bench warrant out of Montgomery County for Obstructing Official Business with a bond of $5,000. Brandon was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail and held on $7,025 Bond.