Greenville police blotter

PROPERTY

July 9, 6:36 p.m.: Police responded to Wayne HealthCare in reference to a report of found property. Police met with Allied Universal Security Officers in reference to two firearms that were found. The first firearm is a Rossi snub nose .38 special. This firearm was unable to be unloaded and contained five rounds of ammunition. The second firearm is a single shot .22 Derringer. Both Firearms were ran through dispatch and were not found to be stolen. Officers spoke with the owner of the firearms, Dorothy Everman, and advised her weapons were to be transported to the Greenville PD for safekeeping because they are prohibited from being in the hospital. Everman was also checked and did not have a CCW. She was advised not to continue to carry the firearms in the manner in which she was. Both firearms, along with several rounds of ammunition, were transported to the Greenville PD and placed into the property room for safekeeping.

July 10, 8:42 p.m.: Upon arrival, police made contact with Jennifer Slade who said she found firearm ammo in a vehicle for sale in the lot of Superior Auto Sales. Salde showed me where she located the items, which police found in a black Chrysler 200 that was unlocked and for sale in the parking lot of the business. Police found black Glock brand ammo magazine containing eight rounds of Speer 9mm hollo point ammunition. Greenville PD took possession of the magazine and eight rounds of ammunition and transported them back to the Greenville PD.

WARRANT

July 10, 6:41 p.m.: While on patrol, police observed James Pierce, walking in the parking lot of the Stardust Motel. Dispatch advised officers that Pierce has three active warrants through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs, fictitious license plates and possession of drug abuse instruments. Pierce also has an active Greenville Police Department warrant for failing to appear on a resisting arrest offense. Officers detained Pierce, searched him and located a syringe in his front pants pocket. Police then transported him to the Darke County Jail where he was released to staff. The syringe was disposed of at the scene.

DRUGS

July 10, 11:22 p.m.: Police responded to Wayne HealthCare in reference to suspected drugs located from a patient. Officers made contact with Dr. Salita Kaistha who stated that at around 10 p.m., William Bush entered the hospital and asked for treatment due to a foot infection. Salita stated that after he was placed into a room, Bush asked to use the restroom. After Bush had been gone for approximately 60 minutes, hospital security and Salita checked on Bush, and located a syringe in the restroom trashcan. Salita said she disposed of the syringe and advised Bush that he couldn’t use drugs in the hospital. Bush then advised that he understood, and handed Salita a plastic bag containing an unknown substance wrapped in paper. Dr. Salita refused to complete a written statement. William was admitted to the hospital for treatment. This incident will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.