Common pleas hearings on YouTube Live

GREENVILLE —Darke County Common Pleas Court hearings are now available for citizens to stream on YouTube Live.

The hearings are still available via public Zoom meeting, but Judge Jonathan P. Hein said YouTube Live will allow for people that want to stay anonymous, such as victims or witnesses, to remain anonymous.

YouTube Live also allows for easy accessibility to the public. No YouTube account is needed to stream hearings and all past hearings are published to the Darke County Common Pleas YouTube account after the streams are finished.

You can check out the common pleas court room YouTube Channel at: https://tinyurl.com/4fscy58 and the common pleas court calender at: https://tinyurl.com/m2kk4yfc.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

