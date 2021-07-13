Greenville police blotter

DUI

July 10, 11:08 p.m.: Police observed a vehicle pass them at a high rate of speed on East Fourth Street. Officers performed a traffic stop and upon speaking to the operator of the vehicle, Amberly Heinecke, police observed that her eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and her speech was slurred. Officers then asked Heinecke if she would take the Standard Field Sobriety Tests (FSTs), to which she agreed. Heinecke was cooperative throughout but failed the tests. She was then arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence, and transported to the Greenville PD. Heinecke was already under an administrative license suspension. Heinecke was issued a copy of her citation for DUS and OVI.

July 11, 1:19 a.m.: Police responded to the 500 Block of E. Fourth Street on a report of a hit/skip motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said she saw a truck upon the curb of E. Fourth Street and strike several vehicles, as well as a tree in the process, then parked in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street. Police then located the 2010 Chevy truck with several dents and paint transfers on it, parked in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street. Officers learned through dispatch the listed owner of the truck was a Christopher Townsend who resides at the residence it was parked. Officers made contact with Townsend who then complied to Field Sobriety Tests (FSTs). Due to the inclement weather, police transported him to the Greenville PD to complete the tests. While at the police department, Townsend failed all three FSTs and was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. Police also completed a traffic citation for OVI, marked lanes, and stopping after an accident and issued Townsend his copy of the citation. He was released to a sober individual.

DRUGS

July 11, 8:49 a.m.: While patrolling E. Main Street, officers were approached by an anonymous male who said there was someone slumped over on a front porch in the 400 block of E. Main Street. Upon searching, police observed a male sitting in a chair on a front porch in the 400 block of E. Main Street. The male, Michael Brown, was slumped over with his head in his lap. Police approached Brown and woke him up to do a welfare check. They asked Brown if he was okay, he advised he was just tired. After searching Brown’s bag and coat, police located two syringes and an orange rubber band. Brown advised he used heroin a couple days prior. The syringes were collected as evidence along with the orange rubber band. Brown was issued a citation for possession of a drug abuse instrument. He was then released from the scene.

WARRANT

July 12, 2:53 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a female “passed out” in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police observed a female in the driver seat of the vehicle that appeared to be slumped over. Officers were able to wake the female, Brittney Ellen Harris, and asked her to step out of the vehicle. She stated that she is not on any drugs but she was just tired. Dispatch advised police that Harris currently had two active warrants for her arrest of Greenville PD and also a felony warrant out of Darke County for a probation violation. Harris was placed into handcuffs that were double locked and gap checked. She was searched incident to arrest with no contraband being located and placed in the back of my cruiser. During the incident, police observed two small plastic baggies of suspected heroin and methamphetamine on the front passenger seat of the listed vehicle. Harris was transported to Darke County Jail where she is being held on no bond.