Arcanum discusses water leaks, power outage

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Village Council met on Tuesday evening to primarily discuss water leaks and village electricity.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler informed council that he met with Double Jay Construction, of Englewood, regarding the recent water leaks on North Street. He said they agreed to fix the two water leaks and extend the village warranty through the end of this paving season, which is about five months or until November 2021.

Additionally, Kessler said that due to an issue with one of the three village transformers, the village will disconnect the transformer lines and make tests to determine which transformer is causing issues. Kessler said he will have the transformer evaluated to assess whether it can be repaired. He added that the village does have a spare transformer should it be needed. The tests will be performed late Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning, from approximately 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Next, the council passed a motion to raise the special duty rate for the Arcanum Police Department by $1 from $20 an hour to $21 an hour. The special duty rate was last raised in fall 2019.

Safety Committee Chairman Rick Genovesi brought up citizens’ concerns over a Family Dollar moving into part of the lot that previously housed “Sutton’s.” He told council that just like most people in the community, he too wanted a small grocer to fill the lot, but that there wasn’t much the council could do to prevent the business from coming in.

“They (village citizens) felt like we had the power to shut everything down and stop a business from coming in,” he said. “I’ve tried to educate them that when something falls into bankruptcy court and then an entity purchases it, and sells it of course, that there’s nothing we can do. We can’t just put a halt on it. I just think the public needs to know that. This was not our intent, we did want a grocery store to move there but it didn’t happen.”

Arcanum Village Council meets the second and last Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

