Commissioners discuss budget, road resurfacing

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the 2022 budget, fund transfers and road resurfacing. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Mike Stegall were present. Commissioner Larry Holmes was absent.

The board approved Resolution (R-216-2021), to approve the 2022 general fund budget. County Auditor Carol Ginn presented the budget to the board with estimated appropriations of $29,882,953.00. The county’s increased cost of health insurance wasn’t reflected in the presented budget because the actual increase in cost is still unknown at this time. Also unknown, is the county’s share or match portion for any grants that may be received in 2022.

The Darke County Wagner Avenue Facility total debt will be $3,310,00.00 as of December 31, 2021. The principal and interest due in 2022 is $477,783.78. The county paid off a bond in July 2021 in the amount of $345,000.00.

The Darke County South Industrial Park total interest free loan principal from the Ohio Water Development Authority will be $468,977.18 as of December 31, 2021. The amount of principal due in 2022 is $32,343.24. The county general fund will support this loan.

Next, the board approved Resolution (R-218-2021), to advance $48,800 from the general fund to cover the Artesian of Pioneer waste water treatment plant controls upgrades for the Village of Gettysburg. This is one of two CDBG grant projects the county will complete in Gettysburg. The second will cover well maintenance. Once the grant revenue is received, the revenue will be advanced back to the general fund.

The board approved a contract between the Darke County Commissioners/ Darke County Engineer and Walls Brothers Asphalt Co. for the paving with asphalt materials and incidentals on 26.334 miles on 19 different county and township roads.

The project will take place this summer with a completion date of Sept. 15, 2021. The bid price is $2,230,191.28. The final cost will be 40.3 percent funded by the Ohio Public Works Commission and 59.7 percent funded by the Darke County Engineer and the township trustees of the 10 townships included in the project.

Darke County townships included in this project are: Franklin, Brown, Monroe, Washington, Jackson, Adams, Twin, Wayne, York and Harrison.

Darke County roadways included in the project are: Beamsville-Webster Road, Hollansburg Arcanum Road, Mills Road, McGreevey Road, Sebring Warner Road and Childrens Home-Bradford Road.

Lastly, Commissioner Mike Stegall discussed the board’s recent trip to Columbus to meet with State Representative Jena Powell. Commissioners Stegall and Aultman attended the event along with Arcanum Village Administator Bill Kessler, as well as city and county representatives from Miami County.

“It was a good meeting with good discussion,” Stegall said. “The best part of the meeting was getting to meet the people from Piqua, Troy and Tipp City.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

