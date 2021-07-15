Six people arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Seven people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Brittney E. Harris, 29, of Greenville, was sentenced to 18 months incarceration with 440 days credit after violating probation on one count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

Justin R. Bergman, 36, of Anna, was arraigned on one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 24 months incarceration and a maximum fine of $6,075. Bergman pleaded not guilty and retained Kevin Darnell as his council. He was released on his own recognizance with his next appearance scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13.

Corey J. Hobbs, 32, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a maximum fine of $2,500, none of which are mandatory. He pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender Nicole Pohlman. He was released on his own recognizance with his next appearance scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26.

Dustin D. Carter, 35, of Farmersville, was arraigned on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, one count of failure to comply with order of a peace officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years incarceration and a maximum fine of $15,000, none of which are mandatory. Carter pleaded not guilty and retained David Rohrer as his council. The court continued his bond of $7,500. His next appearance is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16.

Corey J. L. Fleming, 29, of Union City, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a maximum fine of $2,500, none of which are mandatory. Fleming pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender Nicole Pohlman. He was released on his own recognizance with his next appearance scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26.

Christapher M. Baughey, 19, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000, none of which are mandatory. Baughey pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender Nicole Pohlman. He was released on his own recognizance with his next appearance on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Buddy E. Clark, 32, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years incarceration and a maximum fine of $35,000. He pleaded not guilty and retained Randall Breaden as council. The court continued his bond of $20,000. His next appearance is Monday, Aug. 2.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

