Two sentenced in common pleas court

GREENVILLE —Two people were sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bradley O’Connor, of Hollansburg, was sentenced to 15 days incarceration, community control sanctions of up to 60 months and is required to pay a restitution of $510 on count two of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony and count three of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. O’Connor previously pleaded guilty to count two and count three, and as a part of the agreement, count one of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. O’Conner faces a 14 month prison sentence should he fail to comply with the terms of his community control sanctions.

James R. Paris, 50, of Ansonia, was sentenced to pay court costs on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. Paris previously pleaded guilty to the sole count.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

