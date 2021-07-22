Arcanum Safety Committee discusses new ordinances, traffic lights

ARCANUM —The Arcanum Safety Committee met Wednesday evening to primarily discuss a new curfew ordinance, special use vehicle ordinance and new traffic lights.

After receiving some feedback from members of the community and the village council, Arcanum Police Chief Marcus Ballinger presented a new curfew ordinance, with times of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for minors 16 and under, and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for minors 17 to 16 years old, both seven days a week.

Chief Ballinger also added an exception to the ordinance for minors that are out after the curfew for school, church or sports activities.

The current curfew for juveniles 16 and under in the Village of Arcanum is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week and it has been since 1993.

Chief Ballinger cited crimes often committed by minors in the village after curfew, and said the proposed curfew should limit underage crime by requiring minors to be home earlier.

“It’s to deter crime, the whole thing is just to deter crime,” he said. “I’m looking for the kids that are hanging out in the alley with a can of graffiti, causing damage. I’m looking at the kid who has a backpack full of eggs, who’s ready to go down Sierra and throw eggs at mail boxes, which happens.”

The committee approved a motion for Chief Ballinger to send the ordinance to village solicitor Nicole Pohlman to review the language.

Next, the committee discussed an ordinance for special use vehicles which includes golf carts, mini-trucks and utility vehicles.

The committee talked through some specifics of the ordinance.

The ordinance reads all special use vehicles must have two working tail lights and one license plate. Additionally, all vehicles must have seat belts, except golf carts.

A seat belt is required in a golf cart when a child 8 and under, or 4 foot 9 or shorter is in the cart, the minor must be in a booster seat with a seat belt.

Safety Committee Chairman Rick Genovesi said that the important thing is that the ordinance aligns with the Ohio Revised Code (ORC).

“The main thing is that we are sticking to the ORC,” he said.

The committee approved a motion for Chief Ballinger to send the ordinance to village solicitor Nicole Pohlman to review the language.

Lastly, the committee discussed a new stop light they want to install on both sides of Trojan Avenue near the school building. The project includes crosswalks and a flashing yellow caution light that the committee plans to have operating during school hours only. After the project was deemed warranted by the state in May, the safety committee submitted the project plans to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and have since been waiting for final state approval to start the project.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler told the committee he recently spoke with ODOT about the traffic lights and that he should have a final decision on the project by Friday, June 23.

The safety committee will meet next on Wednesday, August 18 at 5 p.m.

Arcanum Village Council meets the second and last Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com