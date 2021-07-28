Commissioners discuss T-CAP, Bradford police services

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss Targeted Community Alternatives to Prison (T-CAP) and Bradford police services. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved a Subsidy Grant Agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehab & Correction for T-CAP. This is a two year agreement that will provide funds to Darke County to effectively supervise, treat and hold accountable low-level, non-violent offenders and at the same time reduce the Ohio prison population.

Chief Probation Officer James Mollette said the grant is crucial to the community.

“It’s very important we secure these funds,” he said. “It takes a burden off of the county.”

Next, the board approved an agreement between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for police services to the Village of Bradford. The agreement states that the Village of Bradford contracts with the Miami County Sheriff to provide police services within the village’s corporate limits, including the portion of the village that lies within Darke County.

The agreement also states that the compensation received by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office from the Village of Bradford for providing police services under its contract with the Village is sufficient compensation for providing police services to the entire village, including the portion which lies within Darke County. The agreement formally started Feb. 1, 2021 and will terminate Jan. 31, 2025.

The board acknowledged that the agreement between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office has been in place for decades, and that this written agreement will be a way to formalize it to prevent any future confusion that could potentially arise.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

