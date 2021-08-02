Commissioners discuss probation grant, prosecutor’s office

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Monday afternoon to discuss the Darke County Adult Probation Department and Prosecutor’s Office. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved a subsidy grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections for justice reinvestment and incentive funding. The purpose of the annual grant is to provide funds to common pleas, municipal and county court probation departments, and community-based correctional facilities to adopt policies and practices based on the latest research in order to reduce the number of offenders on probation supervision who violate the conditions of their supervision.

The grant total is $242,840 and will be awarded in quarterly installments starting with the effective date of this agreement and ending on June 30, 2023.

Next, the board approved an application to employ Charles W. Morrison, Greene County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney or any other that David Hayes, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney may designate as legal counsel to assist R. Kelly Ormsby, III, Darke County Prosecuting Attorney in the review of a case, and possible prosecution of a former employee of the Union City Police Department.

Margaret Hayes, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, said that the application between Darke County and Greene County is common, and is used from time to time to avoid any conflict that could potentially arise when reviewing inter-office issues.

Lastly, the board approved Resolution (R-232-2021), to transfer out $600,000 to the Capital Improvement Fund to cover costs of improvements to various buildings across cities and villages in Darke County.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

