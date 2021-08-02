Riddle sentenced to 18 months on assault charge

GREENVILLE — Five people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Corey J. Garber, 32, of Greenville, was sentenced via video uplink from the Darke County Jail to 60 days incarceration with 47 days credit on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Garber previously pleaded guilty to the sole count.

Micah C. Riddle, 18, of Greenville, was sentenced to 18 months incarceration on one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. Riddle previously pleaded guilty to the sole count. Upon release, Riddle faces three years of mandatory post-release supervision.

Kerry R. Mayer, 27, of Greenville, was arraigned on two counts of pander obscenity, both second-degree felonies, two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, both second-degree felonies and two counts of pander obscenity, both fourth-degree felonies. If convicted, he faces 35 years in prison and a $70,000 fine, none of which are mandatory. He retained defense attorney David E. Stenson as his counsel and pleaded not guilty. His next court date is Thursday, Sept. 9.

Justin S. Gantt, 40, of Greenville, was sentenced to 10 days incarceration with 10 days credit and up to 60 months of community control sanctions on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Gantt previously pleaded guilty to the sole count. If he fails to comply, he faces up to 10 months incarceration.

Vincent J. Veloz, 25, of Union City, was sentenced to up to 60 months of community control sanctions on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony. Veloz must forfeit the firearm used in the crime and give up his right to own a firearm in the future. Veloz previously pleaded guilty to the sole count. If he fails to comply, he faces up to three years incarceration.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com