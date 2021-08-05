Buckley sentenced to 6 years for burglary

GREENVILLE —One person entered a change of plea in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Patrick W. Buckley, 47, of Eldorado, pleaded guilty to count three of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, count four of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony and count six, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. As a part of the plea, count one of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, two of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony and five of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, were all dismissed.

Buckley was sentenced to a minimum six years to a maximum nine years incarceration. After his release, he is subject to a mandatory five years post-release control. He is required to pay a restitution of $1,150 and his license will be suspended for three years.