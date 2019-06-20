Boo Radley to take Versailles stage

VERSAILLES — Versailles Towne and Country Players’ annual Summer Entertainment Series includes many opportunities to enjoy good music, but when Cincinnati-based band Boo Radley takes the stage for their performances on Versailles’ inviting Main Street Fountain Square on Saturday, July 6, they will also challenge their audience the help raise funds to find a cure for pancreatic cancer.

Boo Radley, consisting of lead vocalists Mark Hamilton and Stacy Jordan, plus Chris Mulvaney and Mark Roden on guitar, drummer Jerry Cline, and John Kellington playing bass, has been on the scene for over ten years, playing at high-profile venues in the Cincinnati area and beyond. Now, lead guitarist Chris Mulvaney, a 1981 Versailles High School graduate, has established a partnership with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to host a fund raising campaign combatting the disease which took the lives of both his father and mother, longtime Versailles residents Jerry and Jane Mulvaney.

Chris and his sisters Erin Marshall, Elizabeth Alexander, Teri Shuler, and Deb Gallagher are hoping to involve the greater community in this drive, and have enlisted the support of other families who have been impacted by pancreatic cancer, including Chris’s classmates Brenda Bohman Rice who lost her father Fred to the feared disease, and Mike Prakel, who in honor of another victim, his father Stewart has issued a special challenge to the VHS Class of 1981, to make contributions ,which anonymous donors will match up to $500, achieving a significant first step in reaching the campaign’s goal of $2,500.

Also the families of Scott Shappie, VHS Class of 1978, and Vaughn Wakefield are participating in this effort to fight the scourge which has disastrously affected so many community members.

“We are banding together to raise money for a great cause, and hope to see you on the square in Versailles on July 6; you will be supporting efforts to double survival for this deadly disease by 2020,” Mulvaney said.

Currently, only 8 percent of pancreatic cancer patients survive their battle with the dread disease. Donations to this campaign against pancreatic cancer can be made by visiting the Boo Radley for Pancreatic Cancer Research page on the support.pancan.org Website: http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?team_id=21103&pg=team&fr_id=1850. Contributions can also be made at the concert.