Tornado benefit concert set for Tipp Roller Mill

TIPP CITY — Rum River Blend and the Tipp Roller Mill will host a benefit music concert featuring local bands and musicians from 1:30-7 p.m. June 29, at the Tipp City Roller Mill Theater.

All proceeds will go to the Milton Union Council of Churches tornado relief fund.

Current lineup, in no particular order:

Betty Tasker, Earl Pittman, Pat Skinner, Jack King, Rum River Blend, Bill Purk, Curt Duncan and Terry Penkal, John Deboer, SugarGrove, Acoustic Vibze, Eli, Berachah Valley, Pam Baugham, Todd Oaks, Michael Patrick, John Hamilton and Laurel Mountain.

We all help out in different ways; some with trucks or chainsaws, other with muscles, this group will help out with their voices.

There will be 50/50 draws, donation buckets and food!

Suggested donation at the door – $10

For those who can’t make it to the concert but would like to donate are invited to send checks made out to:

Milton Union Council of Churches – Tornado Relief

For more information or if you want to help, contact Linda at: 937-414-0070 it email at: Music@RumRiverBlend.com