Free prostate screening

TROY – Free PSA prostate cancer screenings will be offered at the UVMC Cancer Care Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on Nov. 11.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. A PSA blood test is a very effective tool to screen for it and takes only a few minutes,” said Sarah Jones, manager of the UVMC Cancer Care Center.

An appointment is required for the free screening and requires participants to have blood drawn one week in advance. The screening will include an appointment with a urology provider to review personal cancer risk.

Registration deadline is Nov. 4. To schedule an appointment, call the cancer care center at (937) 440-4827.

For questions, call the cancer center at (937) 440-4820.