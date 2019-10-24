Improving health outcomes

COLUMBUS – Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) recently appointed State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) as Chairman of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health and Medicaid.

“I am grateful for the opportunity serve our state in this way, working with my colleagues to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for all Ohioans,” said Huffman.

In addition to this committee, Senator Huffman also serves on the Senate’s Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee; Education Committee; Health, Human Services & Medicaid Committee and Insurance & Financial Institutions Committee.