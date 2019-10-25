MLT graduates find success

PIQUA – Graduates of Edison State Community College’s Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) program are finding success in their field. The most recent graduating class earned not only a 100-percent certification pass rate but also a 100-percent job placement rate.

The MLT program is designed for students who want to contribute to the healthcare field by helping physicians diagnose and treat patients via testing. This program provides students with the skills needed to obtain, process, test, and evaluate various biological samples taken from patients. Students will also become familiar with the use and maintenance of the equipment used in a clinical laboratory. Intensive coursework will be completed on campus, while hands-on practice will take place at participating clinical sites.

Outside of classroom work, students are required to complete clinical learning experiences at affiliated clinical sites.

“We have great affiliate clinical sites which enhance the student learning experience through internships,” said Vickie Kirk, Associate Professor of Allied Health. “It is such an important piece to help the students learn the material and put it into practice.”

Affiliated clinical sites include Atrium Medical Center, Children’s Medical Center of Dayton, Community Mercy Health Partners (Springfield), CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Network, Mercer Health, New Vision Medical Laboratories, Reid Hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center (Premier Health Partners), Wayne Hospital, Wilson Memorial Hospital, and Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Following successful program completion, graduates are eligible to sit for national certification exams. While not mandatory, successful completion of the exam further indicates students’ workforce preparedness.

Students from the most recent graduating class have secured employment at CompuNet, Kettering, Mercy Health–Springfield, Wilson Hospital, and Upper Valley Medical Center–Premier Health.

The Medical Laboratory Technician A.A.S degree program at Edison State Community College is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS).

Applications to enter the two-year MLT program are currently being accepted and must be received by Dec. 31, 2019. For more information or to apply, contact Melissa Walters at mwalters3@edisonohio.edu or call (937) 778-7936.