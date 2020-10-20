Village Green adds memory care services

GREENVILLE — Village Green Health Campus, a Trilogy Senior Living Community, is pleased to announce the addition of Memory Care services to their community’s continuum of care. Named ‘The Legacy,’ Village Green’s new neighborhood is designed to enhance the lives of those with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

The Legacy at Village Green, attends to each resident’s unique needs. Caregivers are selected for their patience, empathy, and servant hearts, and undergo extensive training as part of Trilogy’s Memory Care standards, which include the company’s BFF (Best Friends Forever) program, inspired by the Best Friends™ Approach developed by Virginia Bell and David Troxel. Through the BFF Program, Trilogy employees are taught how to resolve conflicts, create meaningful experiences, and connect with those they serve by learning their life stories. Every resident in The Legacy is valued for what makes them unique, and is empowered to spend their days pursuing the things that bring them joy, whether that be listening to music, creating art, cooking, spending time outdoors, or just chatting about times gone by.

In addition to offering Memory Care services, Village Green is proud to offer their customers assisted living and post-acute healthcare services such as rehabilitation and adult day/respite services. By offering this full range of care and support, seniors and their families can find peace of mind knowing that should their needs change, they can remain at Village Green, surrounded by the same beautiful amenities and caring staff members they have come to know and love.

The Legacy at Village Green will also be equipped to battle today’s viral threats, including COVID-19. Through Trilogy Health Services’ SHIELD program, the campus is stocked with hospital-grade disinfectant solutions, including 40-A, which has been proven by the EPA to kill COVID-19 when used in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. Village Green employees will also be equipped with the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and trained in infection control measures, including screening all persons entering the campus for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

To learn more about Village Green Health Campus, please visit www.villagegreenhc.com.