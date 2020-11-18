Tri-County Board opens ‘Warmline’ for holidays

DARKE COUNTY — A partnership between the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio is launching a temporary “warmline” beginning Monday, Nov. 23. The number of the warmline is 937-423-6320.

Depending on the caller’s location and phone service, long distance charges may apply. Warmline operators will be available Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. If persons call the warmline outside the established hours, they can leave a voicemail with a callback number. The warmline will not be staffed on holidays.

There is no charge for the warmline service, and only general demographic information will be collected to maintain confidentiality.

“With the holidays approaching and the COVID-19 numbers soaring, we are concerned about people feeling stressed and isolated from family and friends. We are especially concerned about our frontline workers — healthcare workers, first responders, grocery and retail, pharmacy, and other essential workers — facing extraordinary stress as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the holiday season,” said Terri Becker, executive director of the Tri-County Board.

“We are working with our mental health and substance use treatment providers to find ways to help those most in need,” Becker added. “A warmline is a service we are able to stand up when needed to provide someone to talk to about coping strategies, and when indicated, be referred to professional counseling.”

A warmline is a telephone service where concerned people can talk to a trained operator about matters that do not rise to the level of a crisis. Persons in crisis should call the 24/7 Tri-County Crisis Hotline toll-free at 800-351-7347. The Crisis Hotline is also operated by RWC under contract with the Tri-County Board. The Mental Health HOPE Line, 855-276-HOPE (4673), is a general warmline operated by SafeHaven Inc. Hours are Monday through Friday 4 to 11 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Tri-County Board’s website or contact Reed at ReedB@tcbmds.org or 937-335-7727 ext 209.

For those feeling stress from holidays, COVID