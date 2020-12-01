COVID-19 testing site in Greenville Dec. 3

GREENVILLE — The Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio National Guard, Family Health, Wayne HealthCare, and the Darke County Health Department will be providing no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 State Route 49, Greenville, on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m.

All vehicles should enter only on Eidson Road. No appointment, doctor recommendation, or registration is required to be tested.

Please note:

*No children under the age of 2 will be tested.

*Repeat testing is not indicated for anyone who has had a positive test in the past 3 months. Pop-up testing is not for people with previous positive tests or pending test results.

*Back-to-work tests are not recommended for return to work. Pop-up testing is not for documenting a negative test result for work purposes.

*Results may take 3 to 4 days. Information on how to get results will be provided at the testing site.

For further information, go online to coronavirus.ohio.gov and darkecountyhealth.org

Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 State Route 49, Greenville, will be hosting a COVID-19 pop-up test site Dec. 3. Testing is free to the public. Shown is a map showing entry and exit locations at the test site.