COVID-19 testing site in Greenville Dec. 3

GREENVILLE — The Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio National Guard, Family Health, Wayne HealthCare, and the Darke County Health Department will be providing no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 State Route 49, Greenville, on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m.
All vehicles should enter only on Eidson Road. No appointment, doctor recommendation, or registration is required to be tested.
Please note:
*No children under the age of 2 will be tested.
*Repeat testing is not indicated for anyone who has had a positive test in the past 3 months. Pop-up testing is not for people with previous positive tests or pending test results.
*Back-to-work tests are not recommended for return to work. Pop-up testing is not for documenting a negative test result for work purposes.
*Results may take 3 to 4 days. Information on how to get results will be provided at the testing site.
For further information, go online to coronavirus.ohio.gov and darkecountyhealth.org