Darke County Phase 1B Vaccine distribution continues

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County General Health District has partnered with Family Health, Wayne HealthCare, and Reid Hospital to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to the residents of Darke County. Phase 1B vaccine distribution began Thursday, Jan. 21, and included individuals 80 years and older.

“We were able to administer all 490 doses that we had in the county. We had some people not show up for their appointment but others were called to fill in their space. Everyone getting the vaccine was so thankful, which made all of the clinic staff feel good,” stated Terrence L. Holman, DVM, Health Commissioner.”This collaboration between groups worked out well and the outcome of patrons receiving their vaccine is a great start to becoming a healthier and stronger community.”

The clinic is planned to continue next week when more vaccine is delivered. At this time, 540 doses are expected for the next clinic that will include individuals 80 years and older that were not able to receive vaccine at the first clinic, individuals 75 years of age and older; and those with a developmental or intellectual disability and one following conditions: cerebral palsy; spina bifida; congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year; severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year; inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria; severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly; severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, PraderWilli syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy; severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant patients. If people believe they fit in this category, they should contact their local board of developmental disabilities, which will help coordinate vaccinations.

Because vaccine supplies are limited, it may be some time before the general public can begin being vaccinated as Phase 1B will continue over the next couple of weeks. The Health Department will release this information to the public as it becomes available. The Health Department would like to thank their partners and the community for all their cooperation during this pandemic and continue to ask everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In order to get on the list for vaccine, you can email covidvaccine@familyhealthservices.org with your name, date of birth, and phone number, or you can call 937-547-2399 to be added to the appropriate list. Please note that you will be called at the number you provided to set up an appointment date and time. You will not be able to receive a dose if you are not registered. Also, please call your residing county to register.

If you have general questions about vaccine availability or COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). If you have questions specific to Darke County, please call 937-548-4196 option 5.

Pictured are Emily Hoisington, BSN, RN administering a dose of vaccine to a Darke County resident. Pictured are Terrence L. Holman, Janet Steinbrunner, and Emily Hoisington with the Darke County Health Department, and Nicole Clearmont, Jared Pollick, and William Osterbur with Family Health Services attending COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Planning Meeting. Pictured are Nicole Lefeld, RN, BSN and Janet Steinbrunner, RN. Pictured are Janet Steinbrunner, RN administering a dose of vaccine to a Darke County resident. Phase 1B vaccine distribution began Thursday, Jan. 21, and included individuals 80 years and older.