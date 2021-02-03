Phase 1B vaccine distribution continues in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County General Health District has partnered with Family Health, Wayne HealthCare, and Reid Hospital to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to the residents of Darke County.

Phase 1B vaccine distribution began on Thursday, January 21 and included individuals 80 years and older. So far, 1132 doses have been administered for ages 75 and over.

Because there is still a limit on the amount of vaccine being received, Thursday’s clinic will include vaccine for those individuals 75 years of age and older and those with a developmental or intellectual disability AND one following conditions: cerebralpalsy; spina bifida; congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year; severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year; inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria; severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly; severegenetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy; severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant patients. If people believe they fit in this category, they should contact their local board of developmental disabilities, which will help coordinate vaccinations.

Vaccination clinics on Fridays will include individuals getting their second doses. Some school staff will also receive their vaccine starting the last week of February. Individuals 65 years of age and older are still able to register for the vaccine now by calling 937-547-2399 or sending an email with your name, birth date, and phone number to covidvaccine@familyhealthservices.org. Please note: you will be called at the number you provided to set up an appointment date and time. You will not be able to receive a dose if you are not registered.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) began providing data on the number of individuals who have received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This information can be found on the vaccine dashboard on coronavirus.ohio.gov or https://bit.ly/3ayeCRl

If you have general questions about vaccine availability or COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). If you have questions specific to Darke County, please call 937-548-4196 option 5.