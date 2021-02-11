Wayne HealthCare expanding telehealth

GREENVILLE — Premier Health and Wayne HealthCare are expanding their telehealth partnership to include TeleIntensivist coverage, a telehealth program that provides access to intensivists through video consultation.

An intensivist is a board-certified physician who provides special care for critically ill patients and has advanced training and experience in treating their complex health needs.

“Miami Valley Hospital will collaborate with the ICU team at Wayne HealthCare to help remotely manage critically ill patients,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “This consultative service will allow residents of Darke County and the surrounding area to stay close to home and still receive this high level of care.”

Premier Health’s network of intensivists (critical care telemedicine specialists) will work with on-site physicians and advanced practice providers at Wayne HealthCare to help remotely manage critically ill patients in the ICU using a telehealth cart with audio and visual connectivity. Providers will be able to review real-time bedside monitors and clinical data while providing the experience and guidance to allow for the successful treatment of patients that previously would have been transferred elsewhere.

“Wayne HealthCare is pleased to extend our clinical relationship with Premier Health through this partnership, which will directly benefit our patients and provide critical support to our frontline clinical teams in the ICU,” said Kim Freeman, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Wayne HealthCare.

“Because of the tele-ICU partnership, our patients will have round-the-clock access to Wayne HealthCare providers, as well Premier Health intensivists. The program also delivers important advantages to our patients and will mean fewer patient transfers, fewer days spent in the ICU, and most importantly, improved patient outcomes,” added Freeman.

