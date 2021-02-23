Wayne HeathCare lifts some visitor restrictions

GREENVILLE — Effective Tuesday, Feb. 23, current patients and patients coming to Wayne HealthCare for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, outpatient procedure, or office visit will be permitted one (1) visitor.

The update comes as inpatient COVID-19 numbers have declined at the hospital and across Darke County.

“We recognize how important it is for our patients and their well-being to have their loved ones visit them,” said Kim Freeman, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Wayne HealthCare.

In addition to a decrease in hospitalizations, a high percentage of Wayne HealthCare’s hospital staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Freeman said while COVID-19 cases are down in the community, the hospital can’t lift all restrictions.

“If there’s an increase in cases at the hospital or in the community, we will have to reevaluate our visitation policy,” added Freeman. “But, this update is a positive step, and we look forward to the day when we can lift all COVID-19 visitor limitations.”

