Oakley Place invites family, friends to visit

GREENVILLE — On Feb. 24, Oakley Place, an Enlivant community, hosted its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This is the first step toward opening our doors for indoor visitation.

Visitors have been, and continue to come to Oakley Place every day.

“We missed our loved ones when COVID first hit. After a while, it was nice to visit outside on the porch. And we’ve been visiting inside since fall. But THIS is going to be FANTASTIC…” said Sandy Baker, Community Relations Manager.

“Resident personal apartment visitation is almost here. Our sister communities in other states are already doing it. With high immunization rates among our residents and proper protocols we be soon be able to do it too,” said Executive Director Nikki Nealeigh.

Resident personal apartment visitation will be open to vaccinated visitors at Oakley Place as soon as Ohio Health officials issue an order loosening limitations for access to assisted livings in our state. In the meantime, indoor visits continue in a private dining room. Contrary to what many assume, visits are are not limited to family members. Church members, neighbors, friends, children, and even dogs are welcome. Just call for an appointment at 937-548-9521.

A long standing member of the community, Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they will thrive in mind, body, and spirit. For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule an in-person or vitual visit, please contact our Community Relations Manager, Sandy Baker at 937-548-9521 or visit www.enlivant.com to learn more.

Colleen Hiller-Harris (daughter) visits with Kay Cullers, an Oakley Place resident. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_visitation-photo.jpg Colleen Hiller-Harris (daughter) visits with Kay Cullers, an Oakley Place resident. Provided photo