GDAHA adjusts visitation policy

DAYTON — Members of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) have adjusted visitor restrictions to increase visitation to two visitors per patient where growing vaccination rates and county-specific positivity rates warrant flexibility. Hospitals in GDAHA’s 11-county service area have updated visitor restrictions to respond to the increasing vaccination rates across the region. This change allows hospitals to meet the needs of patients and families during the ongoing management of COVID-19.

GDAHA member hospitals will implement the updated visitor restrictions policy on Monday, April 5, 2021.

“Our hospitals are continuing to adapt to the changing nature of COVID-19 and the responsibility to safeguard the patients in their care. As vaccination rates continue to improve across our region, we have an opportunity to bolster the healing process for patients and families by allowing two visitors per patient,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

In the region’s outpatient, ambulatory, emergency department, and hospital facilities, patients will be permitted two (2) support person for the duration of a patient’s stay. Visitors will not be permitted for outpatient testing, such as non-invasive radiology testing, routine x-rays, and lab studies. Anyone under the age of 18 will also not be permitted to visit unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a pediatric patient. Exceptions to the regional visitation policy are as follows:

“End of Life” situations.

For maternity patients, one (1) additional support person, such as adoula, will be permitted.

For minor maternity patients, a parent or guardian will also be permitted.

Minor patients (under 18 years of age) may have two (2) visitors in the emergency department and inpatient setting, but this is limited to only parents or guardians.

NICU patients will be allowed two (2) visitors for the duration of the patient’s stay. Confirmed COVID-19 mothers and partners should not visit NICU infants while able to transmit COVID-19.

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, reorienting/confusion (patient safety), interpretation, court-ordered, or healthcare decision making may have one (1) additional assistance person.

Visitation for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases (unless above criteria met) will be addressed based on clinical care guidance and available personal protective equipment to ensure visitation can occur safely.

Exceptions may be made on an individual basis for those individuals who are unable to wear a mask due to health or disability issues.