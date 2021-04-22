Onsite COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered to businesses

DARKE COUNTY — Beginning Friday, April 16, the Darke County COVID-19 Vaccine Coalition has begun offering free on-site COVID-19 vaccinations to area businesses.

“The health and safety of our community is paramount to us,” said Jordan Francis, director of Wellness Services at Wayne HealthCare.

“By offering this free service to area businesses, employees can get vaccinated right at work. It’s convenient, safe and easy, and best of all, the more people who get vaccinated, the safer it is for everyone in our community, and that’s the goal of this initiative and the overall goal of the coalition,” added Francis.

Schedule a FREE On-site COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Interested businesses just need to call one of the three numbers below to schedule an on-site vaccine clinic. If no one is available, please leave a message with a contact name and phone number, and we’ll be sure to return your call as soon as possible.

· Darke County General Health District – Call 937-548- 4196 ext. 224 to schedule an onsite vaccination.

· Family Health – Call 937-548-3806 to schedule an onsite vaccination.

· Wayne HealthCare – Call 937-569-6409 to schedule an onsite vaccination.

The coalition is a community service of the Darke County General Health District, Family Health Services, and Wayne HealthCare.