Hospital plans community 5-Star drive-thru celebration

Why: To show our appreciation to our community

When: Thursday, April 29 from 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

GREENVILLE — For the second year in a row, Wayne HealthCare has received a five-star Overall Hospital Rating — the highest possible — from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality of care.

As a special “thank you” to the community, Wayne HealthCare will be conducting a 5-Star Drive-Thru event Thursday, April 29 from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m.

CMS is a federal agency that regulates and oversees the nation’s hospitals. Its annual Care Compare Report ranks the nation’s nearly 4,500 Medicare-certified hospitals on their quality of care with five stars being the best. The rating itself is based on how well a hospital performs across seven different areas of quality, including safety of care, the patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, readmission, efficient use of medical imaging, and mortality.

“Being ranked among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation is both a tremendous honor and recognition of our employees’ dedication and patient-first commitment,” said Jeff Subler, president and CEO of Wayne HealthCare.

Kim, Freeman, Wayne HealthCare’s vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer agreed, saying the 2020 ranking is especially significant since it was achieved during the pandemic.

“Receiving a five-star overall quality rating for two consecutive years is difficult enough, but imagine achieving the same standard while facing the many challenges associated with COVID-19. Yet, our employees never faltered; they stayed the course, providing our patients with the best possible care and service, and that’s a testament to every single provider and staff member at Wayne HealthCare,” added Freeman.

Because patient satisfaction scores are factored into the rating, Wayne HealthCare wants to turn the spotlight on the community as a way to say “thanks” to everyone for helping the hospital achieve 5 stars for two years running.

5-Star Drive-Thru

All providers and staff who’ll be handing out our 5-star gift bags filled with goodies have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, everyone will be wearing masks. We’d ask that you wear a mask too.

Once you’ve arrived, just stay in your car, and one of our providers or staff members will approach your car and thank you for helping us achieve 5-stars and hand you your special gift. In addition to a reusable nylon shopping bag, you’ll receive a number of healthy snacks, as well as some other surprises.

For further information on Wayne HealthCare, go to waynehealthcare.org

Wayne HealthCare will be conducting a 5-Star Drive-Thru Thursday, April 29 from 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. as a way of thanking the community for helping the hospital receive a 5-Star ranking from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_WHC-Exterior-Photo.jpg Wayne HealthCare will be conducting a 5-Star Drive-Thru Thursday, April 29 from 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. as a way of thanking the community for helping the hospital receive a 5-Star ranking from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Provided photo

Wayne HealthCare receives 5 Stars for overall quality

Staff report