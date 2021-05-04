Osgood Bank donates to EverHeart Hospice

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, recently received a very generous gift from Osgood Bank and its Charitable Committee. The Charitable Committee chose to donate fuel gift cards for patients and families who may be in need.

When Osgood Bank was asked about their committee and the ways that they give back, a bank spokesperson shared, “Osgood Bank is committed to giving back to our communities who support us as it is important to help our communities thrive. Our Charitable Committee is made up of employees who share ideas and methods of how we can help those who just need some sunshine in their life. The donation for the gas cards came about to give back to those in need of financial assistance during the difficult moments of life.”

The EverHeart Hospice care team is excited to share this wonderful gift with its patients and families and truly appreciates Osgood Bank’s support. Support such as this from area businesses and organizations help EverHeart Hospice continue its mission in serving its communities by providing compassionate hospice and palliative care to patients and families experiencing a life-limiting illness.

To learn more about EverHeart Hospice services, please visit www.everhearthospice.org or contact a team member at 800-417-7535.

Osgood Bank recently made a donation of fuel gift cards to EverHeart Hospice to be used for patients and families in need. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Osgood-Bank-Donation-Picture.jpg Osgood Bank recently made a donation of fuel gift cards to EverHeart Hospice to be used for patients and families in need. Provided photo