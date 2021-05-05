Beltone celebrates ‘Better Hearing Month’

GREENVILLE — Now hear this: Beltone Hearing & Audiology is celebrating “Better Hearing Month” during the month of May.

Dr. Kylie Young, audiologist and owner, welcomes anyone who wishes to have their hearing screened to schedule an appointment for free.

Dr. Young said, “Hearing loss is something that gradually declines over time to where we do not notice hearing difficulties until several years later. On average, it takes about 7 years for someone who is noticing a decline in their hearing to seek help.”

During the month of May, we encourage family members to reach out and schedule an appointment so we can diagnose and treat sooner.

A recent study, Having both Hearing and Vision Loss May Double the Risk of Dementia, was published by the American Academy of Neurology in April 2021. As we get older, it is common to have both hearing and vision loss.

“Depending on the degree of hearing or vision loss, losing function in your senses can be distressing and have an impact on your daily life,” it stated.

The study reported that dementia was twice as common in the group with both impairments. Even people with just one impairment were no more likely to develop dementia than those with normal sensory function.

“Older people with only a visual or hearing impairment can usually still maintain social contact, so they may not feel as isolated or depressed compared to people with both impairments. However, when someone has both impairments, that may increase the risk of isolation and depression, which previous research has found may affect dementia risk and thinking skills later on,” reported the study.

Because May is Better Hearing Month, Beltone Hearing & Audiology is giving away a free set of hearing instruments to someone in the community through a Facebook Fitting Foundation’s Program. We are looking for members in the community to nominate individuals who are deserving of a set of hearing aids.

For more information, go to our Facebook page: Beltone Hearing Greenville, Ohio. Don’t have Facebook? No problem, be sure to call our office at 937-548-4242 and we will be happy to submit the information for you. Our office is located at 5178 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville, OH 45331. We are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

