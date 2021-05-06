Restored Recovery kicks off meetings May 14

UNION CITY, Ind. — Restored Recovery Ministries will kick off a series of meetings Friday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m., at CrossRoads Church, located at 229 Pearl Street in Union City, Ind.

With an extensive background in helping those struggling to overcome addictions, Pastors Jon and Misty Maddux, the founders of Restored Recovery Ministries, will share their testimonies and encourage others to believe that God is real, and that recovery is possible through the unconditional love of Jesus Christ. The event will host plenty of food, live music and numerous testimonies from recovering and former addicts.

Come and share in this evening of hope and healing! For more information, contact Restored Recovery Ministries by email at restoredrecoveryministries@gmail.com.

