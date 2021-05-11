2021 Scentral Park Dog Park 5K winners announced

GREENVILLE — The seventh annual Scentral Park 5K was held May 1 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. All proceeds from this race will be used to maintain and improve Scentral Park, Darke County’s only dog park located next to the Animal Shelter on County Home Road in Greenville.

Prior to the race, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies Tyler Young and Colton Magel brought their K-9s, Annie (whose main job is tracking) and Bear (who sniffs for drugs), to acquaint the public and to help start the race.

The overall male and female winners were Nicholas Fellers and Ashley Hoying. Overall male and female winners with a dog were Justin Hines and Aleena Thomas. The top three males were Nicholas Fellers, Justin Marshall and Kamdon Riethman and the top three females were Ashley Hoying, Emily Pitsenbarger and Sarah Ray.

The top three dogs finishing with a male were Honey (with Justin Hines), Jaxter (with Valentin Lopez) and Chief (with Jerry Depoy). The top three dogs finishing with a female were Emi (with Aleena Thomas), Emmett (with Julie Whitmer) and Lola (with Brandy Addington).

Other winners of the race were Isaiah Thomas, Hayden Burns, Benjamin Pitsenbarger, Luke Demange, Samantha Elam, Greta Broering, Hallie Riethman, Emily Knight, Marcus Bingham, Justin Mader, Kylie Doolin, Brittany Johns, Nichol Fourman, Christopher Bennett, Joel Woodmansee, Amanda Falknor, Michelle Whitaker, Eric Hanna, Jake Broering, Jerrod Depoy, Amber Murray, Elizabeth Woodmansee, Julie Reichert, Craig Riethman, Ryan Acker, Jennifer Hanna, Amy Deeter, Terry Neal, Kevin Addington, Angel Shiverdecker, Kitty Davis, Elizabeth Stanze-Tate, Jeff Adams, Derek Specht, Paul Bair, Rebecca Detling, Melissa Fraley, Angie Brown, Scott Snell, Dennis Eckstein, Catherine Grow, Connie Tabler, Sandra Cox, Ron Sherck, Bruce York, Robert O’Brien, Connie Harshbarger, Gloria Burns, Tammy Holley, JP Hein, Mark Barton, Gary Grosch, Kathy Barton, Arlene Luttmer, Terry McCann, Randy Bashore, Lee Emrick, Tony Baltes, Rebecca Shumaker, Brenda Nichol and Carol Engelken.

The three team winners were Team Addie Girl, BMF RUNNING and Woodysquirrel.

The Darke County Friends of the Shelter would like to thank Tribute Pet Memorial Services, presenting sponsor, along with their other sponsors: Advance America, Arcanum Veterinary Service, Barry Family Dentistry, Bob & Nancy Dean and Turbo, Bruns Animal Clinic, LTD, Conway’s Pooch Parlor, Inc., Country Dog House, LLC, Darke County Veterinary Service, Dr. Thomas and Suzanne Brown, Dynamite Designs and More, LLC, Financial Achievement Services, GNB Banking Centers, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Green Lawn Animal Clinic, Greenville Federal, Hartzell Veterinary Service, Heartland Veterinary Care, J.D. Fence, Keller Grain & Feed, Inc., Kevin Flory Landscaping & Lawn Care, Kline Timber Company, Matt & Angie Arnold and Bailey, Meckes & Associates Insurance, MiniMe Litchfield, Park National Bank, Premier Design Solutions, LLC, Primary Colors Preschool, Sadie Grace Boutique, Scott Family McDonald’s, Wayne HealthCare, Western Ohio Podiatric Medical Center, Inc., William J. Hole, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

The Friends would also like to acknowledge business donors Danone, DJ Opie, Greenville Township Rescue, and Rural King.

For more information on the Darke County Friends of the Shelter, please visit darkecountyfriendsoftheshelter.com, or on the Friends of the Shelter Facebook page. For more information on the Darke County Wellness Challenge, visit darkecountywellnesschallenge.com

The 7th annual Scentral Park 5K was held May 1 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. All proceeds from the race will be used to maintain and improve Scentral Park, Darke County’s only dog park located next to the Animal Shelter on County Home Road in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Scentral-Park-Start-of-the-Race.jpg The 7th annual Scentral Park 5K was held May 1 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. All proceeds from the race will be used to maintain and improve Scentral Park, Darke County’s only dog park located next to the Animal Shelter on County Home Road in Greenville. Courtesy of Darke County Friends of the Shelter Everyone is all smiles at the 2021 Scentral Park 5K winner’s circle. Many participants in the race, hosted by the Darke County Friends of the Shelter, are also part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Scentral-Park-5K-Winners-Circle.jpg Everyone is all smiles at the 2021 Scentral Park 5K winner’s circle. Many participants in the race, hosted by the Darke County Friends of the Shelter, are also part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. Courtesy of Darke County Friends of the Shelter