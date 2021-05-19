Healthy Business Council of Ohio honors Wayne HealthCare

GREENVILLE — The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) recognized 100 Ohio employers for healthy worksite practices during their annual Healthy Worksite Virtual Awards presentation in February. Among the recipients being honored was Wayne HealthCare.

The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. Applicants are scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.

“As an organization, we place a high priority on the health and wellbeing of our staff. Our wellness initiatives and programs are designed to target the specific needs of our employees. I am very proud of the brand new, state-of-the-art 10,000 square-foot wellness center as well as all of the work that’s been done, specifically by our Wellness team,” said Wayne HealthCare Chief Executive Officer Jeff Subler.

All applications were reviewed and evaluated using objective criteria. Four levels of high achievement were awarded in 2020 — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and new in 2020, Platinum. The HBCO chose to add the Platinum level of achievement in 2020 to continue to encourage program growth in employer sites throughout the state who have, in recent years, consistently received the previous maximum achievement level of Gold.

“We can all agree that 2020 was a beast of a year for employer sites, so this year’s application was modified to recognize the extraordinary efforts employers were making to offer employee wellbeing in spite of it all,” explained the Healthy Worksite Award Co-Chair, Annie Laurie Cadmus. “Applicants had the option to complete a ‘Pandemic Response’ section of the application to share how they adjusted their program offerings and continued to offer support to employees during a difficult year.”

The Wellness Department will celebrate its Gold level achievement throughout May, which is National Employee Health and Fitness Month.

“It is an honor to accept the Gold award on behalf of Wayne HealthCare. We are committed to offering a comprehensive approach to preventive health for our employees. A healthy workforce is essential to improving the health and lives of our employees,” said Wayne HealthCare Director of Wellness Services Jordan Francis.

The Healthy Business Council of Ohio has recognized Wayne HealthCare for its healthy worksite practices. Shown are Wayne HealthCare Wellness Coordinator Robyn Feitshans and Wayne Director of Wellness Services Jordan Francis with a plaque honoring the hospital.