Continuation of Ansonia recycling bins threatened

ANSONIA — Consider this: a contractor finishes a job cleaning up a rental property for a client. It’s time to dispose of the items the previous renter left behind. He’s cleaned up items such as clothes, shoes, broken toys and electronics, and just plain dirt. He could throw it in the trash can, but he opts for the district’s free recycling bin. He’s just contaminated the whole recycling bin, and now it’s destined for the garbage.

In Darke County, the solid waste district holds various recycling events for residents to dispose of their hard to recycle items. Even though the district recycles these items on an annual basis, Rumpke will not accept them in their recycling bins. Items such as televisions, stereos, air conditioners, household chemicals, paint, construction debris, plastic home goods and toys, and tires are prohibited in the bin.

At this time, Rumpke can only recycle #1 & # 2 plastic bottles, #5 tubs, glass jars and bottles (no Pyrex or windows, etc), juice cartons, office paper and cardboard, and aluminum and metal cans. For a complete list of items accepted by Rumpke in the recycling bins, visit the Darke County Solid Waste District website at: www.co.darke.oh.us/solidwaste or call the district office at 937-547-0827 to have a copy mailed to you.

Unfortunately, not all county residents have a grasp on the guidelines, and it only takes one non-recyclable item to spoil a whole bin of recyclables. That one non-recyclable item could force the hauler to have to treat the entire load as trash. Getting rid of contaminated recycling bags and trash costs the Darke County Solid Waste District and jeopardizes the future of recycling programs.

Due to the continuous contamination in recycling bins, the bins in Ansonia are being monitored and will be removed if contamination continues. Recently found in the recycling bin has been televisions, laundry baskets, car parts, windows, flower pots, stereo speakers, tires, and construction debris. If you have a question about whether or not something can be recycled, call the Darke County Solid Waste District at 937-547-0827.

If you are caught placing trash or non-recyclable materials in one of the district’s recycling bins, you are in violation of Ohio Revised Code Law and its penalties and could be prosecuted with a third-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum $500 and/or 60 days.