A new path to wellness

GREENVILLE — Seeking a new path to health and wellness may get a little easier for Darke County residents with the grand opening of The Natural Path’s second Greenville location.

Last Friday, on a warm, sunny June evening, friends, family and well-wishers gathered at the new 402 S. Broadway location to witness Sarah Royer, owner of The Natural Path, cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the new store.

Royer, who holds an ND, is also a Master Herbalist and Reflexologist, and has been dedicated to helping the community find new paths to health, wellness and well-being for over 24 years. She decided to open The Natural Path’s new second location to give clients and residents an opportunity to come in, browse and purchase the many products available, ask questions, and enjoy the experience of taking time for themselves.

“I want to be able to serve the community in the most convenient and helpful way possible, by not only supplying healing and herbal supplements and natural products, but bringing local vendors together to create a space of unity,” said Royer.

Customers will find the first floor warm, bright and inviting, with product displays and information to explore the many vitamins, minerals, oils, and other supplements available for purchase. Friendly and helpful, store manager Selina Miller and staff member Brittany Midlam are on-hand to answer questions and offer suggestions.

Some of the product lines represented in the store are Cell Power, Women’s Sense, Nutrigold, Superior Source, Inesscents Salvation, and SuperSilica. Clients can also gain information on the many spa therapies and services offered at The Natural Path’s Third Street location. In addition to Royer’s expertise in infrared light therapy, iridology, and reflexology, the spa offers chiropractic care under Dr. Daniel Edwards and Healing Touch massage therapy with Denise Keller, and others. Facials, manicures, pedicures, and hair services for all ages are also available by appointment.

The Natural Path’s second floor features local vendors from around Darke County who wish to share their products and promote health, healing and well-being throughout the community.

Pamela Graves, of Unbelievable Skin Care, has created skin care products since 2011, made from the highest quality ingredients, such as therapeutic grade essential oils and certified organic (when possible). She has most recently endeavored, in October 2020, to offer “re-imagined” women’s clothing, with the help of her associate, Misty White. A portion of each purchase is donated to fight human trafficking; this year, Graves efforts will benefit Oasis House in Dayton.

In addition, Connie McCabe, owner of ReTreasured, has shared her talents to provide The Natural Path’s lovely repurposed and refurbished furniture on display for sale throughout both the first and second levels of the store.

“I am so very thankful for to the community for their support for both of The Natural Path locations!” said Royer.

Want to learn more about The Natural Path? Just call 937-459-5392 or visit online at www.thenaturalpathherbals.com. Better yet, stop by either Greenville location: 402 S. Broadway (Retail) and 324 East Third Street. (Spa Services).

Surrounded by family and friends, Sarah Royer, (center), owner of The Natural Path, cuts the ceremonial ribbon to open The Natural Path’s second downtown Greenville location at 402 S. Broadway. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_The-natural-Path-cut-1.jpg Surrounded by family and friends, Sarah Royer, (center), owner of The Natural Path, cuts the ceremonial ribbon to open The Natural Path’s second downtown Greenville location at 402 S. Broadway. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Friendly staff member Brittany Midlam answers questions and offers suggestions about products and services at The Natural Path, located at 402 S. Broadway (Retail) and 324 East Third Street. (Spa Services). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Natural-Path-staff.jpg Friendly staff member Brittany Midlam answers questions and offers suggestions about products and services at The Natural Path, located at 402 S. Broadway (Retail) and 324 East Third Street. (Spa Services). Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Pamela Graves, owner of Unbelievable Skin Care, highlights some of her most recent “re-imagined” women’s fashions on the second floor of The Natural Path’s Broadway street location. Graves donates a portion of each sale to benefit Oasis House in Dayton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Natural-Path-2nd-level.jpg Pamela Graves, owner of Unbelievable Skin Care, highlights some of her most recent “re-imagined” women’s fashions on the second floor of The Natural Path’s Broadway street location. Graves donates a portion of each sale to benefit Oasis House in Dayton. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Connie McCabe, owner of ReTreasured, stands beside a repurposed hospitality buffet at The Natural Path, located at 402 S. Broadway in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_McCabe-Buffet.jpg Connie McCabe, owner of ReTreasured, stands beside a repurposed hospitality buffet at The Natural Path, located at 402 S. Broadway in downtown Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Master Herbalist and Reflexologist, Sarah Royer, ND, smiles as she welcomes patrons to The Natural Path’s second location. For more information, call 937-459-5392 or visit www.thenaturalpathherbals.com. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Natural-Path-owner.jpg Master Herbalist and Reflexologist, Sarah Royer, ND, smiles as she welcomes patrons to The Natural Path’s second location. For more information, call 937-459-5392 or visit www.thenaturalpathherbals.com. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

