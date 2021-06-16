Darke County COVID-19 vaccine availabilities

GREENVILLE — The Darke County General Health District will be holding a walk-in vaccine clinic on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Darke County General Health District located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville. The Health Department will be offering the Moderna vaccine to all individuals 18 years and older.

After June 23, the Darke County General Health District will offer COVID-19 (Moderna) vaccines for individuals 18 years and older, during our routine immunization clinics held on Tuesdays by appointment only. Clinic hours are from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call 937-548-4196 Ext: 224. For any homebound individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccine, please call 937-548-4196 Option 5.

The Darke County General Health District does not charge for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and will not collect insurance cards. At this time, the Darke County General Health District is only offering the Moderna vaccine. For any additional questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine please call 937-548-4196 Option 5.

If you are wanting the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the following Darke County locations may be able to assist:

· CVS Pharmacy

· Family Health Services

· Kaup Pharmacy

· Kroger Pharmacy

· Medicine and More

· Walgreen’s Pharmacy

· Walmart Pharmacy