Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center honors nursing assistants

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is honoring the vital role of its nursing assistants during the 44th annual National Nursing Assistants Week from June 17 to 24. This year’s theme is “Kindness in Action.”

“Nursing assistants are critical to the compassionate care we offer at Versailles,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Versailles Rehab. “Day in and day out, our nursing assistants are deeply involved with resident care and perform essential roles that improve lives, especially during COVID-19’s challenges. They are true healthcare heroes.”

Versailles is gifting flower and garden tins with special succulent plants to the nursing assistants as part of its celebration of National Nursing Assistants Week. Additional special activities planned for the week include a pizza party, slushies, pretzel bar, walking taco bar, chocolate candy bar, and nacho bar. The center in May also honored frontline workers during National Nurses Week and National Skilled Nursing Care Week with a variety of appreciation happenings, including a barbeque and Indy 500-themed event.

According to the National Network of Career Nursing Assistants, each day more than 4.5 million caregivers provide hands-on care to the nation’s frail, elderly and chronically challenged in nursing homes and long-term care settings. Established more than four decades ago, National Nursing Assistants Week celebrates the importance of these assistants’ vital support roles.

The National Network of Career Nursing Assistants is a nonprofit, professional organization, promoting recognition, education, research, advocacy and peer support development for nursing assistants in nursing home and long-care settings.

