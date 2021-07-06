New summer offerings at Darke County Parks

GREENVILLE — Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of fun programs over the next several weeks.

Butterflies of Darke County — Every Saturday in July at 10 a.m., in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Discover the butterfly species that inhabit Darke County while taking a stroll around Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Upcoming Summer Strolls are Saturday July 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Dragons of Darke County — Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m., in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Tag along with a Naturalist for an afternoon hike into the prairie where we will hunt for dragonflies. Equipped with nets we will attempt to capture, identify, and document as many species as possible. Joined by the Southwest Coordinator of the Ohio Dragonfly Survey, Jim Lemon, we will submit our data to iNaturalist for Darke County!

Cycling and Coffee — Tuesday, July 13, 10 a.m., at Bish Discovery Center. Join us for a bike ride (15 mi round trip) to Bear’s Mill for some coffee and pastries. Registration is required. Please register at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.

For more information on these programs, or upcoming summer programs and events, call 937-548-0165, or visit on the web at: www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.

