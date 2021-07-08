Become your own health care advocate

DARKE COUNTY — Did you know that the misuse of prescription medications is one of our country’s most pressing public health problems, with adverse drug events being a significant issue for older adults? It’s true that prescription medications can help us live longer and healthier lives, but any medication has the potential to do harm — especially when misused.

Ohio State Extension is happy to partner with The Area Agency on Aging to bring Generation Rx to your community. Generation Rx is a nation-wide educational initiative to promote safe medication practices in an effort to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. Generation Rx is offered through a partnership between the Cardinal Health Foundation and The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and will be presented by Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for OSU Extension, Darke County.

This educational programming will address simple ways to decrease the risk for adverse drug events, the safe storage and disposal of medications, as well as prescription drug misuse in our country. The educational program includes engaging activities that focus on teaching older adults safe medication practices. There will also be the opportunity for the audience to participate in a Q&A session.

If you are interested in participating in this one-hour, free Zoom workshop, there are two dates for you to choose from. Generation Rx will be held on Wednesday, July 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To register for this workshop, call or email Kelsey Haus at 937-341-3020 or khaus@info4seniors.org.

For additional information on this other Generation RX programs, please contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or Scammahorn.5@osu.edu.

Attend the Free Generation Rx Zoom Workshop