Reid Health supports Garst Gathering

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum wishes to thank Reid Health for the generous donation that it has given for The Gathering at Garst.

Reid Health is improving the health of the community with its care for the citizens and its support of local events and organizations. The Gathering at Garst is possible through the financial support of sponsors like Reid Health. Reid Health’s sponsorship will help to bring entertainers and historical reenactors to this community event, happening Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021, this year’s Gathering at Garst invites artists, antique sellers, craftsmen, and garden exhibitors to fill the grounds of the Garst Museum with their wares, and offers living history reenactors the opportunity to share their passion and knowledge of the past with visitors. Musical entertainment, food and children’s activities will also be on-hand, with favorites such as The Last Chance Mercantile and the Lewis and Clark Trailside Tavern.

To learn more about Reid Health’s services and community resources, visit www.reidhealth.org. Questions about The Gathering at Garst’s 10th Anniversary weekend, or how you can participate? Visit www.gatheringatgarst.com, or call the Garst Museum at 937-548-5250.

