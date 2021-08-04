Commissioners discuss airport, contruction bids

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss construction bids, the Darke County Airport and COVID-19. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board passed a fixing of date for a sidewalk replacement in the Village of Palestine on North Main Street. The commissioners will receive sealed bids on behalf of the village for all labor, materials and equipment necessary to complete the project at 520 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331 until 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

Next, the board approved Resolution (R-240-2021), to advance $59,264.25 to cover engineering services, inspection services and design services at the Darke County Airport. Once the funds from the 2020 Federal Aviation Administration Grant are received, the funds will be advanced back into the general fund.

Lastly, citizen Debra Kremer Smith presented a letter from the St. Joseph County Commissioners out of Indiana, that addressed COVID-19 and recent mask guidance from the CDC.

The letter states that in addition to reserving course on its previous mask mandate, the CDC also recently called for all children to mask in school.

“The CDC has been unreliable and has contradicted itself multiple times,” the St. Joseph County Commissioners wrote. “We need to bring common sense back to our county.”

The letter stressed that the St. Joseph County Commissioners feel parents — not public health officials — should determine what is best for their children come this school year.

Kremer Smith presented the letter to the board and asked them to address the recent mask mandates.

The board said they are currently taking it under advisement and and will determine the right path for Darke County.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.