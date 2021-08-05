EverHeart Hospice receives Sunshine 5K funds

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, is honored to be a recipient of funds raised at the Sunshine 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 18 at the Greenville City Park.

The Darke County Foundation hosts the annual event that benefits multiple non-profit organizations in the community. By registering for the 5K and selecting the EverHeart Hospice team, your registration fee will be directed to EverHeart Hospice. The more team members EverHeart Hospice has, the more money it will raise, allowing EverHeart to continue honoring lives with trusted care.

This year EverHeart Hospice was unable to hold its annual Heart and Sole 5K, so those that typically participated in that event can still run or walk as part of Team EverHeart Hospice at the Sunshine 5K.

“EverHeart Hospice touches so many Darke County families who have lost loved ones,” said Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation. “We encourage those who have experienced EverHeart’s compassionate end-of-life care to participate in the Sunshine 5K to show their support.”

The Sunshine 5K begins at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, with a kid’s fun run at t 8:15 a.m. Register online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org, or register by mail by calling the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673. The fee is $15 to $18, with a shirt and other giveaways.

Other local non-profit organizations benefiting from the Sunshine 5K are the Cancer Association of Darke County, the Edison Foundation, DeColores School, St. Mary’s School, and Bridges 2 College.