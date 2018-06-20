DCCA’S Barbecue and Blues moves downtown

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts is bringing its annual fun-filled fundraiser “Barbecue and Blues” to downtown Greenville this year.

The event will be held July 13 on the spacious lawn at the Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore St.; the fun begins at 6:30 p.m.

Food vendors include Main Street Greenville businesses The Coffee Pot, Merchant House and Romer’s Catering, and local food truck favorites Kona Ice and Nacho Pig. Wine will be available as well as micro brews from Moeller Brew Barn. Music will be provided by the Doug Hart Band and special guest Austin “Walkin’ Cane.”

“‘Barbecue and Blues’ has always been a great party, but the move downtown makes it even more exciting; grab your blanket or lawn chairs and come out to celebrate summer with us,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said. “The food will include scrumptious specialty items befitting a barbecue as well as the usual fare that our community enjoys from our vendors. In addition to creative and varied regular menu items, vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available.”

According to DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins, Doug Hart and his band blend the blues with rock to create a passionate, soulful sound.

“Doug has earned several awards in blues challenges around the region; his dynamic, energetic style will really get our ‘Barbecue and Blues’ crowd jumping,” Rawlins said.

Rawlins also said special guest Austin “Walkin’ Cane” has won quite a local following due to several previous performances for DCCA.

“This Clevelander sounds like an early blues singer from the Delta; his story-telling abilities pull audiences in and his smooth baritone keeps them listening and leaves them begging for more,” Rawlins said.

An additional component adding to the evening’s excitement will be a drawing for a mosaic guitar created by Bowling Green-area artist Gail Christofferson and featuring a likeness of guitar great Jimi Hendrix. Raffle tickets costing $5 are currently on sale at the Welcome Center in downtown Greenville and will be available at “Barbecue and Blues.”

Also, art work inspired by the blues in nature and created by youngsters participating in a creative art camp sponsored by Darke County Parks in conjunction with the Anna Bier Gallery will be displayed for viewing at the festive event.

Sponsorship for the musical performances is provided by Merry Lee Cross and Shaun Hayes of BHHS Professional Realty, Matt and Angie Arnold, and George and Becky Luce. The event venue is provided by Greenville Public Library; other sponsors are Erwin Brothers, Rumpke, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund. Proceeds from “Barbecue and Blues” support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts In Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Food and drink are not included in the ticket price. A limited number of reserved tables are available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, “Barbecue and Blues” will move inside Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall. Although tickets will be available at the gate, DCCA strongly recommends purchasing them in advance. Tickets and tables can be purchased by contacting the DCCA office at 937-547-0908. Tickets also are on sale at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark and Darke County Welcome Center.