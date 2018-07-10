Guitarist Michael Kelsey to perform July 17 for the Lucky Lemonade Series at Hayner

TROY – Michael Kelsey is an inspired guitarist and performance artist who blends many musical genres.

When he hits the stage to perform, he plays every inch of his guitar pulling out every part of it or anything else an arm’s length or foot kick away. Throughout a performance Kelsey may make use of technology, his improv skills, objects in the room and audience interaction to make music for the ears but more importantly a musical experience for the senses.

“Nuvo Magazine” called him, “A fearless experimenter, …an acoustic guitarist who weaves a multitude of unusual sounds and rhythms into his patchwork quilt of work. Part performance artist and part virtuoso musician. Kelsey takes the widest possible variety of music and makes it his own.”

In Kelsey’s own words: “There is a five-piece band in my head. They all have different tastes in music, and they are all trying to escape at the same time through my hands, feet and mouth. I hang onto an acoustic guitar and see what happens.”

He creates a rare army of sound that comes from one man, a voice and an acoustic guitar. Community members can see Kelsey in a free concert at 7:30 p.m. July 17 in the Hayner courtyard.

The Lucky Lemonade concert series at Hayner is current, regional, original music on Tuesday nights in July. This free series is held in the courtyard and moved inside when the weather does not allow and always includes a big glass of summertime-recipe iced lemonade.

This series, as well as the other events at the Hayner are funded by the citizens of Troy and donors to the Friends of Hayner.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.