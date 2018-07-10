Chalk-on-the-Walk competition at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is actively seeking entries from professional, amateur and student chalk artists for the “Chalk-on-the-Walk” community arts competition at its Art’s Alive at the Hayner festival on Aug. 4.

The Art’s Alive at the Hayner festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, artists may begin working at 9 a.m. on the east side of the Hayner Center. Chalk-on-the-Walk artists need to pre-plan their compositions based on the theme “Celebrating the Arts.” Judging for the competition will take place at 2:30 p.m.

To register for “Chalk-on-the-Walk,” artists can apply online and obtain the prospectus at www.troyhayner.org or register in person by visiting The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Judging for the competition will be based on two classes: adults (18 and older) and students (14-17). In order to qualify for prizes and other awards, artists must pre-register for “Chalk-on-the-Walk” by July 23. Contact Linda Lee Jolly at 937-339-0457 with any questions.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner Center website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.