Down A River Down A Beer event returns to Piqua

PIQUA – A popular Piqua event will return for the fifth year when Down A River Down A Beer celebrates five years of river fun and craft brews on the Great Miami River from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 4 at Lock 9 Riverfront Park in downtown Piqua.

Ninety-nine international craft beers are featured each summer with attendees invited to sample from the eclectic mix of frosty international and local brews. Vendors will offer food and many impressive beer swag items will be bid upon in silent auction.

Popular musician Mark Cantwil will entertain all evening, back by request after his recent Country Concert appearance. Always highly anticipated, the flaming River Fire Rings will light up the river after dark to “smoke and fire” music.

DARDAB is organized by Mainstreet Piqua and Protecting Our Waterways with support from Unity National Bank and McColloch Baker Insurance, Edison State Community College, Miami Valley Steel Service, Palmer Bolt, P&R Specialty, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, the City Of Piqua and other local sponsors.

Proceeds support local efforts to ensure safe and healthy waterways, water quality and to recognize the Great Miami River as a recreational asset to the community. Advance tickets may be purchased online at Mainstreet Piqua for $30. Admission will be $35 at the gate and designated drivers pay $5.

Complete information and retail ticket locations can be found on the Down A River Down A Beer Facebook page or by contacting Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.